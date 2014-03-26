$1,000 Bank of Canada note in April 24, 2014 auction

This 1935 $1,000 Bank of Canada note with English text features a vignette of Canada’s seventh prime minister, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, on the face. The back has a large vignette called Protection depicting an allegorical female, kneeling, holding a shield in one hand and a sword in the other as she protects a young child. This note will be offered April 24, 2014 by Heritage Auctions.

More than 700 lots of world notes will be offered April 24, 2014, during the Heritage World Currency Signature Auction scheduled during the Central States Numismatic Association 75th Anniversary Convention April 23 to 26 in Schaumburg, Ill. The auction will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, in Schaumburg.

Among the lots to be offered is a 1935 $1,000 Bank of Canada note with English text (Lot 21091) that makes use of an allegorical female figure in keeping with the style often used on classic notes issued in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The Bank of Canada began operations March 11, 1935, and issued two versions of nine denominations — one set with English text and the other in French, according to the Charlton Standard Catalogue Canadian Government Paper Money. Most of the French-text notes were sent to the Bank of Canada offices in Montreal.

The face of the 1935 $1,000 note with English text features a vignette of Canada’s seventh prime minister, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, who served from 1896 to 1911.

The back has a large vignette called Protection, depicting an allegorical female, kneeling, holding a shield in one hand and a sword in the other as she protects a young child.

Paper Money Guaranty graded the note Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality.

According to the catalog, only 66,500 of these notes were printed and it is “one of the finest examples extant with just four grading higher.” The note is estimated to bring $17,500 to $33,500 at auction.

For more information about the upcoming auction and to view lots, visit Heritage Auctions at www.ha.com or telephone the firm at 800-872-6467.

