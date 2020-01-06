-
Dec 15, 2020, 08:00 AM
Czech National Bank note series to be expanded in 2022The next commemorative note issued by the Czech National Bank will arrive in 2022 and honor another Czech economist on a 100-korun note.
Dec 13, 2020, 08:00 AM
Peruvian authorities seize counterfeit Federal Reserve notesPeruvian counterfeiters of U.S. currency are caught yet again, as authorities arrest members of a specialist gang and confiscate over $6 million in phony Federal Reserve notes.
Dec 11, 2020, 16:00 PM
Bank of Thailand issues a pair of anniversary commemorative notesThe one-year anniversary of the final day of the royal coronation ceremony for King Rama X is the subject of a pair of commemorative bank notes released in Thailand.
Dec 9, 2020, 08:00 AM
Saudi Arabia may withdraw controversial 20-riyal bank noteIn preparing to host an economic summit, Saudi Arabia issued a 20-riyal note to commemorate the occasion, but the note created controversy because of a map, and now it may be withdrawn from circulation.
Dec 8, 2020, 08:00 AM
Canada notes in obsolete denominations losing legal tender statusCertain denominations of bank notes in Canada will no longer be considered legal tender after Jan. 1, 2021. The affected denominations have not been produced for over 20 years.
Dec 7, 2020, 08:30 AM
BEP products going to the Smithsonian for displayThe Bureau of Engraving and Printing is mandated to make an annual contribution to the Smithsonian Institution's National Numismatic Collection and the latest offerings are being gathered.
Dec 5, 2020, 08:00 AM
Denmark reveals new 500-krone note with updated securityDenmark's national bank reveals a new 500-krone note, which, although it looks very similar to the ones already in circulation, includes additional security features.
Nov 30, 2020, 09:00 AM
Canada narrows list of candidates for $5 note appearanceThe next figure to appear on Canada's $5 note will be chosen from eight candidates on a list narrowed by the Bank of Canada from 600 citizen nominees; the decision will be made in early 2021.
Nov 29, 2020, 08:00 AM
BEP could move from Washington, D.C., to Maryland siteThe Bureau of Engraving and Printing is making progress on plans to relocate its Washington printing operations to a facility in Maryland, leaving the circa 1914 D.C. building.
Nov 25, 2020, 10:00 AM
Market Analysis: 1815 Treasury note leads Heritage sale of Coltrane offeringThe Mike Coltrane Collection of United States Currency offered in two days by Heritage Auctions held few surprises as quality notes commanded high prices.
Nov 23, 2020, 08:02 AM
China completes series with 5-yuan renminbi notesThe People’s Bank of China issued a 2020 5-yuan note, which signifies the completion of the fifth series of the renminbi, the official name for the currency of the People’s Republic.
Nov 22, 2020, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe brings different meaning to 'money laundering'Traders in Zimbabwe wash and repair old, worn U.S. dollars to keep that currency in circulation as it continues to be preferred over the nation's own currency.
Nov 21, 2020, 08:03 AM
Bank of Mexico releases new 100-peso note in polymer, honoring poetOne of the most important poets and writers of novo Hispanic literature and the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Preserve illustrate the Bank of Mexico's 100-peso note, the first polymer bank note.
Nov 16, 2020, 08:00 AM
Unissued early note of India top seller in Spink saleOver 500 lots were made available during a November Spink sale of world paper money, led by an unissued example from British India's Bank of Hindostan, graded VF-20, which sold for £60,000.
Nov 15, 2020, 08:30 AM
Bank of England extends De La Rue contract for note printingThe world's largest bank note printer garnered an extension to its contract with the Bank of England until the year 2028, allowing continuing cooperation between UK polymer creating and printing facilities.
Nov 14, 2020, 08:30 AM
Singapore will end use of $1,000 notes in 2021When the Singapore stops issuing $1,000 notes Jan. 1, 2021, to reduce associated money laundering and financial terrorism, interest in earlier popular series of the $1,000 note will likely increase.
Nov 9, 2020, 08:00 AM
Map on Saudi note angers Indian governmentThe Indian government takes issue with a representation of the region of Kashmir on the back of a Saudi-Arabian note that commemorates hosting the November G20 economic summit.
Nov 8, 2020, 08:00 AM
London auction last sale for Allied Irish BanksArchive material from Allied Irish Banks, formerly First Trust Bank, was sold in an online and live auction of British, Irish and world bank notes at Dix Noonan Webb in London on Oct. 28.
Nov 7, 2020, 08:00 AM
CCL Secure opens facility for recycling polymer bank notesA manufacturer of polymer material for bank notes will operate a specialized recycling facility in Mexico to take notes at the end of their lives and turn them in reusable materials.
Nov 6, 2020, 16:00 PM
Azerbaijan unveils next series of notes with latest technology, innovationsAfter a 14-year delay, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has started the process to get new notes into circulation by 2021 in three denominations with each carrying a specific theme.
