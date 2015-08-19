News
Nov 10, 2015, 7 AM
Early American auction offers Colonial paper moneyPaul Gilkes
Early American auction's 249-lot sale Nov. 20 and 21 features a number of lots offering paper money.
Oct 31, 2015, 5 AM
Dix Noonan Webb London Sale auction offers valuable paper notes: Paper Money NewsArthur L. Freidberg
Highlights in the Dix Noonan Webb auction set for in London from Dec. 7 to 9 include a $10,000 note from Malaya and a $1,000 note of Singapore.
Oct 30, 2015, 7 AM
Rare bank notes steal the show at Manifest sale: Paper Money NewsArthur L. Freidberg
Several rare examples of national bank notes, as expected, led the way in the Manifest Auctions Oct. 24 sale in Greenville, S.C.
Oct 20, 2015, 3 AM
These well-known celebrities signed U.S. paper moneySteve Roach
The world of Hollywood offers many glamorous signed note options, including multi-signed notes that are coveted by entertainment memorabilia collectors.
Oct 19, 2015, 12 PM
Declaration of Independence signers also signed notesSteve Roach
While the treasurer and Treasury secretaries are known to numismatists, some notes carry signatures from those who have achieved more mainstream recognition.
Oct 15, 2015, 1 PM
Exploring the collecting of autographed notesSteve Roach
Collecting autographed notes is a solid access point to begin collecting paper money, just as they provide a way for an experienced collector to delve deeper.
Oct 15, 2015, 3 AM
Stamps for Presidential Chronicles sets from secondary marketPaul Gilkes
The philatelic components of the 2015 Presidential Coin and Chronicles sets were obtained from a private dealer by the U.S. Mint's contracted packaging vendor.
Oct 13, 2015, 3 AM
Obsolete notes can feature unexpected designs: Collecting PaperWendell Wolka
Obsolete notes can sometimes contain unexpected designs. A vignette on a Bank of Louisiana $20 note recalls the ancient times.
Oct 5, 2015, 5 AM
LBJ Coin and Chronicles Set on sale October 27Paul Gilkes
Orders will be accepted by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 27 for the 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson Coin and Chronicles set.
Sep 22, 2015, 11 AM
Mint updates damaged Coin and Currency set packagingPaul Gilkes
The United States Mint experienced a relatively normal return rate for the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency sets
Sep 21, 2015, 5 AM
Treasury notes fill gap to support War of 1812Paul Gilkes
In 1810, U.S. Treasury Secretary Albert Gallatin recommended Treasury notes as a source for raising government revenue.
Sep 11, 2015, 9 AM
Smaller obsolete paper money works are avenues to explore moreWendell Wolka
Let’s say you’re collecting topically, like notes with locomotives or steamboats or Indians. A number of specialty volumes complement the basic state catalogs.
Sep 11, 2015, 6 AM
New Zealand upgrades counterfeiting, visually impaired featuresArthur L. Friedberg
The visually impaired, and counterfeiting subjects of the paper money will be addressed. Original design will also remain.
Sep 6, 2015, 12 PM
Packaging issues hurt notes in American $1 Coin and Currency setPaul Gilkes
The plastic enclosure encasing the Series 2013 Federal Reserve note in some packaging for the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set is apparently coming apart.
Aug 31, 2015, 7 AM
Using literature to build an 'obsolete' collectionWendell Wolka
Obsolete notes and scrip were issued by thousands of issuers, but several references offer guidance for collectors beginning to explore this subject.
Aug 25, 2015, 10 AM
Mint sells nearly half of American $1 Coin and Currency setsPaul Gilkes
The U.S. Mint managed to sell nearly half the 90,000 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency sets on the opening day of sales Aug. 24, even with website trouble.
Aug 21, 2015, 6 AM
2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set boasts special finish coinPaul Gilkes
The 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency Set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar that is available only in the set.
Aug 20, 2015, 6 AM
George Washington inaugural button highlights auctionPaul Gilkes
A gem Mint State (1789) George Washington, Eagle and Star inaugural button in brass highlights Early American's Aug. 29 and 30 online auctions.
Aug 19, 2015, 6 AM
Bill Nyberg pens book on Mint engraver Robert ScotAmerican History Press
The following news release was issued by American History Press on the publication of numismatic researcher Bill Nyberg's new biography on Robert Scot.
Aug 19, 2015, 5 AM
Colonial coin author Bob Vlack rememberedRay Williams
Collector Robert A. "Bob" Vlack died Aug. 11 at the age of 88 and is remembered for his welcoming smile and rocket scientist's scholarship applied to the hobby.