News
-
-
Jul 13, 2020, 9 AM
Hungarian Impressionist painter and his art on two new coinsJeff Starck
On the 175th anniversary of his birth, a Hungarian Impressionist painter becomes the subject of two new coins released by the Hungarian Mint and featuring well-known art.
-
-
Jul 13, 2020, 8 AM
Romanian officials shut down largest counterfeiter of polymer notesArthur L. Friedberg
A single fingerprint captured within the layers of a note led Romanian authorities to the arrest of three suspects in a ring of suspected polymer note counterfeiters.
-
-
Jul 13, 2020, 7 AM
Monday Morning Brief for July 13, 2020: Colorized U.S. coinsWilliam T. Gibbs
With the release of the United States’ first colorized coins a little more than a month from now, the nation will be joining the rest of the world.
-
-
Jul 12, 2020, 11 AM
ANS schedules Money Talks on State Coinages of the ConfederationLarry Jewett
The latest in the ANS series of Money Talks, "State Coinages of the Confederation, 1785-1788," will be presented by Ray Williams, live via video conference July 18.
-
-
Jul 12, 2020, 9 AM
Market Analysis: Counterstamp on 1843 quarter dollar intriguesSteve Roach
An 1843 Seated Liberty quarter dollar, part of the Q. David Bowers collection and subject of an entry in a 2000 book about rare coins, realized $7,800 in a recent Stack's Bowers auction.
-
-
Jul 12, 2020, 8 AM
Dix Noonan Webb offers world notes in online saleArthur L. Friedberg
The Dix Noonan Webb Banknote Department presented a live online-only auction, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with portions of the funds going to several charities, including supporting COVID-19 care.
-
-
Jul 11, 2020, 11 AM
Convict love token far exceeds estimate in London auctionJeff Starck
An Australian collector is the new owner of a love token created by a convict who had carved a message on a pre-1776 George III halfpenny sold at Dix Noonan Webb in July.
-
-
Jul 11, 2020, 10 AM
ANA eLearning Academy webinars available for improving educationLarry Jewett
The ANA has opened classes, live first, then recorded versions, in the eLearning Academy to provide education opportunities in place of canceled physical coin shows and events.
-
-
Jul 11, 2020, 9 AM
Stack’s Bowers presents important early cents at Aug. 6 auctionSteve Roach
The Stack's Bowers Galleries auction originally planned for the ANA World's Fair of Money will go on and feature the ESM Collection of United States Large Cents as a key attraction.
-
-
Jul 11, 2020, 8 AM
Estonian street artist tempts passersby with fantasy notes in ATMArthur L. Friedberg
People in Tallinn, Estonia, can make a withdrawal of fantasy bank notes with a message, from an ATM-like art gallery exhibit set up July 1, the brainchild of a famed street artist.
-
-
Jul 10, 2020, 4 PM
U.S. Mint sells older gold, silver coinage to select dealers in sealed-bid auctionPaul Gilkes
Unsold products from 2016 to 2018 in the U.S. Mint inventory have been offered to select bulk dealers via a sealed-bid auction, with thousands of gold and silver coins moved.
-
-
Jul 10, 2020, 12 PM
Diminutive denominationCoin World Podcast
Half cents and other copper coins take center stage on the podcast this week. Jeff and Chris interview Bill Eckberg about his book on half cents and leadership of Early American Coppers (EAC).
-
-
Jul 10, 2020, 12 PM
U.S. Mint's first coins with color on sale Aug. 28Paul Gilkes
The U.S. Mint's first foray into colorizing coins, examples of the half dollar and silver dollar coins in the 2020 National Basketball Hall of Fame program, will soon be available for purchase.
-
-
Jul 10, 2020, 12 PM
Market Analysis: Americana strong at Stack's Bowers auctionSteve Roach
Seldom seem rarities from the 19th century drew spirited bidding attention in the Early American Coins and Numismatic Americana session at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Santa Ana auctions.
-
-
Jul 10, 2020, 11 AM
2020-W Salt River Bay quarter release delayedPaul Gilkes
Production chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic prompt altering plans for circulating the 2020-W Salt River Bay quarter dollars, and ditch special plans for all the 2020-W quarter dollars.
-
-
Jul 10, 2020, 9 AM
Week's Most Read: Taking action on a coin shortageLarry Jewett
A coin shortage created by COVID-19 conditions continues to draw attention, as banks ration coins and merchants call for cashless transactions or exact change.
-
-
Jul 9, 2020, 10 AM
Poland addresses painful plane crash with two new coinsJeff Starck
Bank of Poland coin offerings don't shy away from tragic events, as 2020 gold and silver coins mark 10 years since the Smolensk plane crash killed 96 people, including the top government officials.
-
-
Jul 9, 2020, 10 AM
Australia celebrates celestial wonders on new silver coinJeff Starck
Stargazing is a worldwide, ancient practice, as civilizations long used celestial guides to navigate and create calendars; Australia celebrates this with a 2020 half-ounce silver Emu in the Sky coin.
-
-
Jul 9, 2020, 7 AM
Penguin coins prove popular for Pobjoy as mint launches new four-coin seriesJeff Starck
Penguins are a popular subject among Pobjoy Mint offerings, with four 2020 coins added to the waddle, the new series in the name of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands.
-
-
Jul 8, 2020, 9 AM
Hope coins, thanks medal tangential to COVID-19 pandemicJeff Starck
The numismatic world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic by developing products that wil serve as remembrances of a time that floored the world.