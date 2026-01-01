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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Quarter Dollar

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1796 1796 11,000 14,380 28,310 38,190 53,060 62,500 64,810 68,440 85,310 107,190 131,250 146,880 170,690 198,190 260,000 494,000 1,812,500 2,437,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 25C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1796 25C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 10,281.25 Heritage Auctions 3837 PCGS Genuine
1796 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1796 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 9,987.50 Heritage Auctions 5574 NGC Details