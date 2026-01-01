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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1804 25C -- Repaired, Damaged, Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1804 25C -- Repaired, Damaged, Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. G-4 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8010 ANACS
1804 25C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details. 1804 25C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details. F-12 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 4863 NGC Details
1805 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1805 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,233.75 Heritage Auctions 4116 NGC Details
1805 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1805 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG-8 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21184 Details NGC
1806 25C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1806 25C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 660.00 Heritage Auctions 21229 Genuine PCGS
1806 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (20/298). PCGS 1806 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (20/298). PCGS G-4 229.13 Heritage Auctions 25571 NGC Details
1807 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1807 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. G-4 252.00 Heritage Auctions 25198 Details NGC
1807 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1807 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 4596 ANACS