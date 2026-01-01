|1804 25C -- Repaired, Damaged, Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1804 25C -- Repaired, Damaged, Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|G-4
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8010
|ANACS
|1804 25C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|1804 25C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|5,287.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4863
|NGC Details
|1805 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1805 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|1,233.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4116
|NGC Details
|1805 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1805 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21184
|Details NGC
|1806 25C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1806 25C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21229
|Genuine PCGS
|1806 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (20/298). PCGS
|1806 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (20/298). PCGS
|G-4
|229.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25571
|NGC Details
|1807 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1807 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|G-4
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25198
|Details NGC
|1807 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1807 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4596
|ANACS