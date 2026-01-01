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Barber Quarter Dollar

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Barber Quarter Dollar

Barber quarter's eagle reverse marks nation's might

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

"A wretched failure." Not the best way to start out a new coin series.

After passage of the Mint Act of Sept. 26, 189...READ MORE

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Barber Quarter Dollar
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Barber Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1892 1892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 540 630 810 910 1,410 1,970 3,530 9,720 39,000 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,750 2,750
1892 Covered E in UNITED 1892 Covered E in UNITED 10 14 17 30 52.50 82.50 150 -.- 225 250 300 -.- 375 425 450 775 1,150 -.- -.- -.- 400 600 850 1,250 2,250 3,000 5,250
1892 Partially exposed E in UNITED 1892 Partially exposed E in UNITED 10 14.40 15.60 22.80 42 84 120 150 174 216 228 258 288 400 500 750 1,220 3,060 16,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Covered E in UNITED 1892-O Covered E in UNITED 12.50 20 27.50 60 75 125 200 -.- 300 350 375 -.- 500 600 775 1,300 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Partially exposed E in UNITED 1892-O Partially exposed E in UNITED 12.50 16.80 24 50.40 66 110.40 180 204 222 336 360 372 420 550 720 1,410 3,870 10,600 19,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Covered E in UNITED 1892-S Covered E in UNITED 25 40 75 125 200 275 575 -.- 650 675 725 -.- 1,000 1,250 2,100 3,600 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Partially exposed E in UNITED 1892-S Partially exposed E in UNITED 25 32.40 57.60 98.40 168 330 360 468 528 570 660 750 900 1,130 2,090 4,440 9,850 25,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S/S 1892-S/S -.- 50 80 150 225 300 600 -.- 675 750 800 -.- 1,500 2,000 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 10 14.95 16.10 25.30 38.40 82.80 132 144 180 240 264 330 390 537.50 660 1,190 3,090 10,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 510 640 880 1,060 1,590 2,090 3,470 7,960 27,950 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,650 3,500
1893-O 1893-O 11 16.10 18.40 36.80 67.20 124.80 210 234 270 354 390 450 510 670 780 1,690 3,930 11,510 22,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S 1893-S 17.50 18.40 37.95 75.90 144 210 330 420 480 570 630 690 980 1,160 2,310 5,310 6,410 23,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 10 13.80 16.10 31.05 52.80 99.60 150 162 180 228 240 300 330 500 730 1,440 2,470 9,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 510 600 780 970 1,380 1,810 3,410 8,000 40,950 450 650 850 1,000 1,750 1,850 3,500
1894-O 1894-O 11 14.95 26.40 67.85 105.60 186 216 270 330 390 450 540 620 780 1,030 2,340 5,950 12,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S 1894-S 11 14.95 17.25 37.95 80.40 162 222 240 330 420 450 540 620 810 1,110 2,310 6,700 12,420 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 1895 11 13.80 16.10 32.20 45.60 96 138 192 222 240 300 390 450 525 660 1,410 3,160 6,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 1895 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 450 540 650 830 1,110 1,590 1,940 3,880 8,420 35,750 450 650 850 1,000 1,500 2,000 3,000
1895-O 1895-O 12.50 16.10 19.55 50.60 90 150 258 300 390 570 610 680 780 1,190 1,340 2,380 6,730 12,550 24,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S 1895-S 15 21.85 35.65 87.40 162 216 300 348 450 570 720 870 930 1,280 1,690 3,530 6,340 13,980 17,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S/S 1895-S/S -.- 25 50 100 190 300 400 -.- 650 750 900 -.- 1,250 1,500 2,500 3,500 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 10 13.80 16.10 26.45 40.80 85.20 150 180 210 270 330 390 420 500 710 1,060 3,320 10,270 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 345 384 420 510 600 810 990 1,410 1,750 3,310 8,190 30,630 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,750 3,250
1896-O 1896-O 50 44.85 96.60 192 348 660 870 930 1,020 1,160 1,230 1,320 1,470 2,220 3,440 6,530 8,420 33,480 42,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-S 1896-S 550 700 1,590 2,370 3,660 5,220 6,450 7,110 8,100 9,300 9,990 10,770 13,310 19,310 21,690 47,500 92,950 120,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 10 14.40 16.10 27.60 43.20 84 120 150 180 228 270 300 360 425 525 1,130 2,720 7,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 299 336 450 540 660 840 1,030 1,440 1,880 3,340 9,060 -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 2,000 3,000
1897-O 1897-O 35 36.80 62.10 210 384 600 690 720 870 1,110 1,260 1,530 1,740 2,220 3,090 3,690 10,300 17,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-S 1897-S 100 120 162 312 570 780 990 1,140 1,260 1,320 1,410 1,470 1,530 2,310 4,220 6,690 10,240 27,950 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 10 14.40 15.60 23 38.40 78 120 150 186 210 234 270 330 425 600 1,160 2,180 5,780 21,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 450 540 640 790 1,060 1,410 1,690 3,280 6,910 25,440 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 2,000 3,250
1898-O 1898-O 12.50 17.25 28.75 92 180 330 450 510 570 780 840 930 1,230 1,720 2,780 7,940 11,160 23,080 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898-S 1898-S 12.50 17.25 24.15 50.60 90 240 390 450 570 700 780 920 1,290 1,940 3,970 6,060 8,810 19,050 26,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 10 14.40 15.60 24.15 38.40 81.60 120 150 180 210 234 270 300 400 630 880 2,050 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 299 336 420 510 570 730 1,030 1,440 1,910 2,750 9,500 -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 2,000 2,500
1899-O 1899-O 11 17.25 19.55 37.95 85.20 180 288 330 450 570 650 690 750 1,030 1,380 3,060 6,920 12,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-S 1899-S 25 19.55 43.70 101.20 156 234 360 420 570 690 720 780 1,110 1,780 2,810 4,780 5,660 7,120 19,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,500 3,000
1900 Wing tip beyond E in UNITED 1900 Wing tip beyond E in UNITED -.- 14.40 14.95 24.15 36 74.40 120 144 192 210 228 270 300 450 650 1,310 1,920 5,880 14,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Wing tip even with top of E 1900 Wing tip even with top of E 10 12.50 15 25 45 85 150 -.- 235 250 265 -.- 400 450 650 1,250 1,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-O 1900-O 13 17.25 24.15 81.65 120 216 390 420 450 570 600 650 750 970 1,660 3,220 4,390 15,280 22,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-S 1900-S 10 16.10 18.40 34.50 60 150 192 300 330 600 660 690 790 1,060 2,220 3,940 7,380 9,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 16 14.40 14.95 24 40.80 69.60 120 144 168 216 234 270 366 425 525 1,140 1,780 12,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 432 510 540 690 950 1,280 1,940 3,130 8,940 -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,500
1901-O 1901-O 50 57.50 110.40 222 420 720 890 950 1,120 1,230 1,380 1,530 1,740 2,720 4,060 5,780 12,710 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S 1901-S 4,000 4,980 9,660 15,300 19,140 28,020 35,340 36,660 37,980 43,020 44,700 47,400 50,100 56,560 70,310 83,130 115,380 177,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 28.80 72 117.60 126 180 198 222 240 330 450 525 1,090 2,110 13,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 166.75 -.- -.- 420 510 582 690 890 1,310 1,590 3,130 9,590 -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,750 2,600
1902-O 1902-O 10 16.10 20.70 58.80 91.20 162 222 264 348 480 540 600 870 1,060 1,780 3,410 7,930 18,850 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-S 1902-S 12.50 14.95 19.55 49.20 97.20 180 222 300 420 480 528 600 750 1,000 1,470 3,590 6,310 18,850 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 32.40 66 117.60 126 168 198 222 270 360 425 600 1,780 3,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258.75 294 390 450 540 710 890 1,280 1,970 3,340 7,510 27,300 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,850 3,000
1903-O 1903-O 10 14.95 17.25 42.55 78 127.20 240 270 318 420 480 570 750 980 1,380 3,090 6,470 32,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-S 1903-S 12.50 18.40 25.30 43.70 105.60 156 240 294 390 540 600 680 750 1,060 2,000 2,760 5,880 22,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 38.40 78 120 132 186 210 228 270 300 425 600 1,280 2,690 10,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 450 540 730 930 1,280 1,590 2,940 8,420 35,000 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 2,000 2,600
1904-O 1904-O 25 17.25 25.30 108 156 234 348 432 610 750 810 870 970 1,280 1,720 3,610 5,530 16,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 15 15.60 20.70 29.90 43.20 84 126 150 174 210 222 240 318 425 660 1,040 2,340 8,130 14,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 450 540 690 970 1,280 1,660 2,780 8,410 -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,500 1,650 2,750
1905-O 1905-O 37.50 24.15 44.85 115 234 330 390 420 480 570 640 750 1,060 1,530 3,410 4,340 8,740 16,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905-S 1905-S 22.50 16.10 25.30 71.30 108 138 210 240 300 408 450 480 760 1,030 1,840 3,340 6,440 12,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 36 92.40 126 138 150 204 222 264 300 450 500 1,040 1,400 5,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 510 570 700 940 1,280 1,560 3,220 9,560 -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,500 1,750 2,750
1906-D 1906-D 10 16.80 18.40 26.45 39.60 81.60 150 168 210 270 300 312 336 500 660 1,500 4,560 9,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-O 1906-O 10 16.80 19.55 37.95 66 132 198 228 270 372 402 420 462 670 1,220 1,690 3,060 6,660 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 1907 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 31.20 67.20 117.60 132 162 210 228 240 282 375 468.75 750 1,530 7,250 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 1907 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 480 600 750 900 1,250 1,590 3,310 8,160 -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,650 3,000
1907-D 1907-D 10 15.60 16.10 26.45 48 84 186 204 240 360 390 420 570 690 1,230 2,560 7,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-O 1907-O 10 14.40 14.95 24.15 37.20 93.60 144 156 180 240 264 294 390 525 840 1,560 2,930 9,390 13,460 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S 1907-S 10 16.10 23 59.80 120 270 300 378 480 510 570 630 820 1,280 2,410 3,590 5,530 10,950 24,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 1908 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 28.80 79.20 138 150 180 222 240 258 288 375 475 910 1,200 7,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 1908 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 450 552 690 870 1,310 1,690 2,940 7,310 30,550 450 600 850 1,000 1,250 2,000 3,500
1908-D 1908-D 10 15.60 17.25 25.30 36 80.40 132 144 174 222 270 294 318 375 500 1,160 1,920 10,080 19,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-O 1908-O 10 15.60 17.25 26.45 40.80 86.40 120 144 198 234 270 294 330 450 575 1,060 2,840 9,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S 1908-S 35 27.60 56.35 120.75 270 390 570 630 720 810 870 990 1,170 1,530 1,970 3,410 6,060 13,330 27,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 32.40 68.40 117.60 132 156 210 228 240 300 350 475 730 1,500 8,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 408 498 540 730 870 1,240 1,590 3,310 8,680 -.- 450 850 850 1,000 1,500 1,750 3,250
1909-D 1909-D 10 15.60 17.25 25.30 39.60 86.40 150 168 198 240 270 300 330 425 670 1,130 1,850 7,120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-O 1909-O 55 69 240 570 960 1,950 2,670 2,970 3,180 3,570 3,780 3,930 4,140 5,060 6,660 8,280 17,360 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S 1909-S 10 16.80 18.40 35.65 68.40 138 210 240 258 360 390 450 540 910 1,410 1,780 4,520 9,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 10 14.40 14.95 24.15 38.40 93.60 126 138 156 186 240 270 288 450 550 980 1,950 5,490 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 450 540 710 870 1,340 1,810 2,810 7,570 30,630 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 2,250 3,500
1910-D 1910-D 11 14.95 17.25 39.10 72 120 228 252 300 330 390 480 630 860 1,160 1,720 3,060 7,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 28.80 80.40 120 138 156 210 240 270 312 350 425 940 1,690 9,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 408 462 600 720 900 1,280 1,590 3,220 7,410 23,130 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,650 3,500
1911-D 1911-D 18 16.10 27.60 138 300 450 540 600 640 820 900 940 990 1,190 1,750 4,090 12,190 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S 1911-S 10 14.95 18.40 51.75 104.40 192 312 330 378 450 510 528 600 890 1,280 1,690 2,630 9,260 14,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 38.40 66 132 144 156 204 222 240 300 350 425 790 1,200 9,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 390 462 570 720 880 1,310 1,880 3,190 8,560 68,250 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,500 3,000
1912-S 1912-S 15 14.95 17.25 61.20 93.60 144 264 312 390 450 480 570 650 970 1,220 1,720 3,320 7,570 15,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 25 17.25 40.25 115 192 450 480 540 610 680 820 860 910 1,000 1,310 2,410 6,700 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 322 360 390 474 552 730 1,050 1,530 2,030 3,190 9,910 33,130 450 650 850 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750
1913-D 1913-D 11 13.80 16.80 41.40 61.20 110.40 174 210 222 288 330 360 450 575 780 1,190 2,240 6,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S 1913-S 1,000 1,530 2,700 4,830 7,770 10,740 11,580 12,300 12,780 12,990 14,100 14,820 15,540 19,940 23,690 31,560 41,150 68,450 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 10 14.40 14.95 22.80 34.80 75.60 126 150 162 204 222 240 300 350 450 730 1,790 6,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 408 480 540 750 1,080 1,560 2,220 3,720 9,590 -.- 450 650 850 1,100 1,250 2,000 3,250
1914-D 1914-D 10 14.40 16.10 22.80 40.80 74.40 126 144 162 198 222 264 312 400 425 830 1,470 6,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S 1914-S 85 105.60 180 390 570 800 990 1,050 1,110 1,200 1,380 1,650 1,950 2,470 3,160 4,970 8,220 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 36 72 117.60 132 150 210 234 252 300 362.50 425 730 1,440 9,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 456 600 800 930 1,470 2,160 4,660 11,860 -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,500 2,500 4,500
1915-D 1915-D 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 36 79.20 120 132 174 216 228 270 288 375 450 750 1,530 5,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-S 1915-S 22.50 13.80 17.25 58.65 90 132 210 246 264 282 300 360 390 500 910 1,560 2,590 9,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916 1916 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 30 66 117.60 132 156 186 228 240 282 350 425 710 1,130 5,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D 1916-D 10 14.40 14.95 21.85 37.20 69.60 132 138 180 210 234 252 294 375 450 720 1,160 2,970 10,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D Large D/Small D 1916-D Large D/Small D 15 25 40 75 100 150 200 -.- 300 400 500 -.- 800 850 1,000 1,250 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1892 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1892 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27309 Genuine PCGS
1892 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1892 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23165 ANACS
1893 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1893 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 176.25 Heritage Auctions 27687 NGC Details
1893 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 27206 Details NGC
1894 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 65.00 Heritage Auctions 21883 Genuine PCGS
1894 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 158.63 Heritage Auctions 25206 PCGS Genuine
1895 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/196). PCGS 1895 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/196). PCGS AU-50 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21709 ANACS
1895 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1895 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 132.00 Heritage Auctions 21246 ANACS
1896 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1896 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 174.00 Heritage Auctions 21290 Details NGC
1896 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1896 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 71.00 Heritage Auctions 25687 Genuine PCGS
1897 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1897 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21302 Genuine PCGS
1897 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1897 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU-50 146.88 Heritage Auctions 23094 NGC Details
1898 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/221). PCGS 1898 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/221). PCGS MS-60 84.00 Heritage Auctions 23097 ANACS
1898 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1898 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27216 Details NGC
1899 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/226). PCGS 1899 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/226). PCGS MS-60 188.00 Heritage Auctions 25208 ANACS
1899 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/226). PCGS 1899 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/226). PCGS MS-60 176.25 Heritage Auctions 29158 ANACS
1898 10C Barber Dime -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1898 10C Barber Dime -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21198 Genuine PCGS
1900 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1900 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 149.00 Heritage Auctions 21363 Details NGC
1901 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1901 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 109.00 Heritage Auctions 21309 Genuine PCGS
1901 25C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. 1901 25C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. EF-40 46.00 Heritage Auctions 25298 ANACS
1902 25C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1902 25C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 150.00 Heritage Auctions 25356 Genuine PCGS
1902 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/216). PCGS 1902 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/216). PCGS AU-55 74.00 Heritage Auctions 29733 ANACS
1903 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (14/72). PCGS 1903 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (14/72). PCGS AU-58 76.00 Heritage Auctions 29162 ANACS
1903 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1903 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 101.00 Heritage Auctions 25200 Genuine PCGS
1904 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1904 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 216.00 Heritage Auctions 27304 Genuine PCGS
1904 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/99). PCGS 1904 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/99). PCGS MS-60 129.25 Heritage Auctions 29163 ANACS
1905 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/116). PCGS 1905 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/116). PCGS MS-60 164.50 Heritage Auctions 25132 PCGS Genuine
1905 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/107). PCGS 1905 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/107). PCGS MS-60 164.50 Heritage Auctions 28338 NGC Details
1906 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/156). PCGS 1906 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/156). PCGS MS-60 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23561 Details NGC
1906 25C AU50 NGC. 1906 25C AU50 NGC. AU-50 149.00 Heritage Auctions 23240 NGC
1907 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 109.00 Heritage Auctions 23793 Genuine PCGS
1907 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/325). PCGS 1907 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/325). PCGS AU-50 111.63 Heritage Auctions 23450 PCGS Genuine
1908 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1908 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 55.00 Heritage Auctions 23232 Details NGC
1908 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1908 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 144.00 Heritage Auctions 23358 Details NGC
1909 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1909 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 99.00 Heritage Auctions 23361 Genuine PCGS
1909 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1909 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21194 Details NGC
1910 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/167). PCGS 1910 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/167). PCGS AU-50 84.00 Heritage Auctions 23283 PCGS Genuine
1910 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1910 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 159.00 Heritage Auctions 23207 Genuine PCGS
1911 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS. UNC Details. PCGS 1911 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS. UNC Details. PCGS MS-60 170.38 Heritage Auctions 20403 PCGS
1911 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1911 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21352 Details NGC
1912 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1912 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 19164 Genuine PCGS
1912 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1912 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25335 Details NGC
1913 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1913 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 27237 ANACS
1913 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1913 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 168.00 Heritage Auctions 27248 Details NGC
1914 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1914 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 81.00 Heritage Auctions 21284 Genuine PCGS
1914 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (8/548). PCGS 1914 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (8/548). PCGS AU-50 64.00 Heritage Auctions 27064 PCGS Genuine
1915 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/342). PCGS 1915 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/342). PCGS MS-60 170.38 Heritage Auctions 27861 ANACS
1915 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1915 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25163 Genuine PCGS
1916 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1916 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21242 Genuine PCGS
1916 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. PCGS 1916 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. PCGS MS-60 152.75 Heritage Auctions 27163 ANACS