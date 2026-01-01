|1892 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1892 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27309
|Genuine PCGS
|1892 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1892 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23165
|ANACS
|1893 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1893 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27687
|NGC Details
|1893 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1893 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27206
|Details NGC
|1894 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21883
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|158.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25206
|PCGS Genuine
|1895 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/196). PCGS
|1895 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/196). PCGS
|AU-50
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21709
|ANACS
|1895 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1895 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21246
|ANACS
|1896 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1896 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|174.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21290
|Details NGC
|1896 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1896 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|71.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25687
|Genuine PCGS
|1897 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1897 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21302
|Genuine PCGS
|1897 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1897 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|146.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23094
|NGC Details
|1898 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/221). PCGS
|1898 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/221). PCGS
|MS-60
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23097
|ANACS
|1898 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1898 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27216
|Details NGC
|1899 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/226). PCGS
|1899 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/226). PCGS
|MS-60
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25208
|ANACS
|1899 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/226). PCGS
|1899 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/226). PCGS
|MS-60
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29158
|ANACS
|1898 10C Barber Dime -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1898 10C Barber Dime -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21198
|Genuine PCGS
|1900 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1900 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|149.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21363
|Details NGC
|1901 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1901 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21309
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 25C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS.
|1901 25C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|46.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25298
|ANACS
|1902 25C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1902 25C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25356
|Genuine PCGS
|1902 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/216). PCGS
|1902 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/216). PCGS
|AU-55
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29733
|ANACS
|1903 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (14/72). PCGS
|1903 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (14/72). PCGS
|AU-58
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29162
|ANACS
|1903 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1903 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|101.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25200
|Genuine PCGS
|1904 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1904 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27304
|Genuine PCGS
|1904 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/99). PCGS
|1904 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/99). PCGS
|MS-60
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29163
|ANACS
|1905 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/116). PCGS
|1905 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/116). PCGS
|MS-60
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25132
|PCGS Genuine
|1905 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/107). PCGS
|1905 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/107). PCGS
|MS-60
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28338
|NGC Details
|1906 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/156). PCGS
|1906 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/156). PCGS
|MS-60
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23561
|Details NGC
|1906 25C AU50 NGC.
|1906 25C AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|149.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23240
|NGC
|1907 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1907 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23793
|Genuine PCGS
|1907 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/325). PCGS
|1907 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/325). PCGS
|AU-50
|111.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23450
|PCGS Genuine
|1908 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1908 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23232
|Details NGC
|1908 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1908 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23358
|Details NGC
|1909 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1909 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23361
|Genuine PCGS
|1909 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1909 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21194
|Details NGC
|1910 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/167). PCGS
|1910 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/167). PCGS
|AU-50
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23283
|PCGS Genuine
|1910 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1910 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23207
|Genuine PCGS
|1911 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS. UNC Details. PCGS
|1911 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS. UNC Details. PCGS
|MS-60
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20403
|PCGS
|1911 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1911 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21352
|Details NGC
|1912 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1912 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19164
|Genuine PCGS
|1912 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1912 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25335
|Details NGC
|1913 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1913 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27237
|ANACS
|1913 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1913 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27248
|Details NGC
|1914 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1914 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|81.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21284
|Genuine PCGS
|1914 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (8/548). PCGS
|1914 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (8/548). PCGS
|AU-50
|64.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27064
|PCGS Genuine
|1915 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/342). PCGS
|1915 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/342). PCGS
|MS-60
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27861
|ANACS
|1915 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1915 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25163
|Genuine PCGS
|1916 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1916 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21242
|Genuine PCGS
|1916 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. PCGS
|1916 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. PCGS
|MS-60
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27163
|ANACS