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Washington Quarter Dollar

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Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1995-D Copper-Nickel Clad1995-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.34 0.36 0.40 0.46 0.51 0.86 1.15 2.30 3.45 6 13.20 50 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P Copper-Nickel Clad1995-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.34 0.36 0.40 0.46 0.51 0.86 1.15 2.30 3.45 7.20 12 43.75 80 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1995-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 5 7 8 8 8 10 9 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 30
1995-S Silver Silver Proof1995-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.88 9.20 10.35 12 13.20 16.80 18.40 20.70 26.25 30 115 -.- 7 8 9 10 13 14 15 18 15 18 20 20 30 -.- 100
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1993-P 25C MS67 NGC. 1993-P 25C MS67 NGC. MS-67 50.00 Heritage Auctions 21271 NGC
1995-D 25C MS67 NGC. 1995-D 25C MS67 NGC. MS-67 60.00 Heritage Auctions 25297 NGC