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Washington Quarter Dollar

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Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1776-1976 Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976 Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.34 0.36 0.40 0.46 0.51 0.57 0.69 0.80 1.03 7.20 13.75 27.50 77.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976-D Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-D Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.34 0.36 0.40 0.46 0.51 0.57 0.69 0.80 1.03 4.80 15 23.75 77.50 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976-S Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-S Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.26 2.18 2.30 6 7.80 9.60 10.35 11.50 13.75 15 50 -.- 4 5 8 10 11 12 13 15 14 -.- -.- 16 30 -.- 150
1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse 1.84 1.95 2.07 2.18 2.58 2.87 2.99 3.10 3.22 3.45 3.56 3.73 5.75 8.40 15 20 37.50 115 6,250 -.- -.- 5 7 10 12 -.- 15 -.- -.- 18 -.- -.- 25 125 975 -.-
1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse -.- -.- -.- 3 3 3 -.- -.- 4 4 -.- -.- 5 7 10 20 45 175 -.- -.- -.- 5 7 10 12 -.- 15 -.- -.- 18 -.- -.- 25 50 -.- 175
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1976) 25C Clad Washington Quarter Dollar -- Struck 45% Off Center -- MS64 NGC. (1976) 25C Clad Washington Quarter Dollar -- Struck 45% Off Center -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 264.00 Heritage Auctions 91956 NGC
1976 25C Clad Bi-Centennial Washington Quarter -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS67 NGC. 1976 25C Clad Bi-Centennial Washington Quarter -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS67 NGC. MS-67 132.00 Heritage Auctions 24859 NGC