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Washington Quarter Dollar

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Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1962 Silver1962 Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 15.75 15.87 15.98 16.21 16.38 18.97 20.40 21.60 22.80 25 55 1,250 3,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Silver1962 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7 8 9 10 20 30 20 30 40 25 35 100 45 400 -.- -.-
1962-D Silver1962-D Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 15.75 15.87 15.98 16.21 16.38 18.97 20.40 21.60 22.80 30 100 1,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1962 25C PR66 NGC. NGC Census: (489/1548). PCGS 1962 25C PR66 NGC. NGC Census: (489/1548). PCGS MS-66 36.00 Heritage Auctions 22604 NGC
1962-D 25C MS65+ PCGS. PCGS 1962-D 25C MS65+ PCGS. PCGS MS-65 29.00 Heritage Auctions 27179 PCGS