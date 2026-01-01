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Washington Quarter Dollar

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Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1950 Silver1950 Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 15.75 15.87 15.98 16.21 16.38 18.97 20.40 22.50 25 27.50 50 325 4,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Silver1950 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 40 50 55 85 -.- 125 1,250 -.- 900 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-D Silver1950-D Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 15.75 15.87 15.98 16.21 16.38 18.97 20.40 22.50 25 32.50 65 325 4,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-D/S Silver1950-D/S Silver 28.75 34.50 49.45 71.30 138 186 198 216 240 270 336 438 575 1,250 3,410 5,660 25,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-S Silver1950-S Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 15.75 15.87 15.98 16.21 16.38 18.97 20.40 22.50 25 42.50 57.50 225 4,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-S/D Silver1950-S/D Silver 31.05 36.80 51.75 83.95 204 240 264 300 318 390 408 420 475 550 1,340 1,910 5,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1950-D 25C MS66 PCGS. (2)1950-D 25C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 53.00 Heritage Auctions 21238 PCGS
(3)1950-D 25C MS66 PCGS. (3)1950-D 25C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 22049 PCGS