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Washington Quarter Dollar

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Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1943 Silver1943 Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 15.75 15.87 15.98 16.21 16.38 18.97 20.40 22.50 25 40 60 231.25 5,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943 Doubled Die Obverse Silver1943 Doubled Die Obverse Silver 150 200 800 1,500 3,000 4,000 -.- -.- 7,500 10,000 -.- -.- 12,000 14,000 15,500 17,500 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D Silver1943-D Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 15.75 15.87 15.98 16.10 25.30 26.45 28.80 31.25 33.75 47.50 82.50 350 10,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S Silver1943-S Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 15.75 15.87 16.10 17.25 19.55 20.70 22.80 26.25 37.50 55 95 500 9,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S Doubled Die Obverse Silver1943-S Doubled Die Obverse Silver 50 75 100 125 250 350 -.- -.- 450 500 -.- -.- 800 900 1,050 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1943 25C MS66 NGC. (2)1943 25C MS66 NGC. MS-66 222.00 Heritage Auctions 91059 NGC
(3)1943 25C MS66 PCGS. (3)1943 25C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21870 PCGS