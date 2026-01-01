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Washington Quarter Dollar

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Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1938 Silver1938 Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 29.90 39.10 41.40 50.60 79.35 81.65 100.80 110 125 200 281.25 670 16,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 Silver1938 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 90 125 165 210 250 -.- 850 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-S Silver1938-S Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 19.55 44.85 47.15 49.45 52.90 86.25 88.55 98.40 115 140 175 231.25 650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1938 25C PR63 NGC. 1938 25C PR63 NGC. MS-63 252.00 Heritage Auctions 25117 NGC
1938 25C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (68/1083). PCGS 1938 25C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (68/1083). PCGS MS-63 110.45 Heritage Auctions 28600 NGC