Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Washington Quarter Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Washington Quarter Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Washington Quarter Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1937 Silver1937 Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 16.10 17.25 18.40 19.55 29.90 32.20 36 40 46.25 100 137.50 500 7,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 Silver1937 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 250 300 350 400 -.- 750 -.- -.- 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 Doubled Die Obverse Silver1937 Doubled Die Obverse Silver 80 125 150 300 500 800 -.- -.- 1,250 1,900 -.- -.- 2,750 4,500 7,000 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-D Silver1937-D Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 31.05 32.20 34.50 37.95 58.65 60.95 67.20 82.50 105 150 250 780 20,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S Silver1937-S Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 17.25 28.75 85.10 87.40 93.15 112.70 138 161 186 206.25 231.25 300 387.50 2,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1937 25C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (51/855). PCGS 1937 25C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (51/855). PCGS MS-63 111.63 Heritage Auctions 21371 NGC
1937 25C PR63 PCGS. 1937 25C PR63 PCGS. MS-63 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21929 PCGS