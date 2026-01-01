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Washington Quarter Dollar

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Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1936 Silver1936 Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 16.32 16.44 17.10 17.40 18 21.85 23 26.40 37.50 50 85 110 375 5,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Silver1936 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 500 650 800 900 1,650 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-D Silver1936-D Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 25.30 63.25 172.50 230 312 390 540 576 630 650 760 910 1,380 3,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S Silver1936-S Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 44.85 49.45 52.90 71.30 85.10 96.60 108 125 168.75 243.75 325 1,190 19,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1936 25C PR63 ANACS. NGC Census: (110/755). PCGS 1936 25C PR63 ANACS. NGC Census: (110/755). PCGS MS-63 528.75 Heritage Auctions 7870 ANACS
1936 25C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (111/770). PCGS 1936 25C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (111/770). PCGS MS-63 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8140 NGC