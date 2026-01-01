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Washington Quarter Dollar

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Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1935 Silver1935 Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 16.44 17.10 17.40 18 20.70 21.85 24 30 41.25 70 110 364 6,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D Silver1935-D Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 28.75 86.25 101.20 126.50 143.75 198 210 237.50 256.25 275 375 575 1,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S Silver1935-S Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 32.20 34.50 39.10 55.20 78.20 82.80 93.75 105 130 200 275 790 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1934-D 25C Medium Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1934-D 25C Medium Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-58 168.00 Heritage Auctions 21295 NGC
1935 25C MS63 PCGS. PCGS 1935 25C MS63 PCGS. PCGS MS-63 32.00 Heritage Auctions 20669 PCGS