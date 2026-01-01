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Washington Quarter Dollar

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Washington Quarter Dollar

By George! A coin for all seasons

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Washington quarter dollar was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the f...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Washington Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1934 Silver1934 Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 16.32 16.44 16.67 17.25 18.40 24.15 26.45 28.80 40 50 82.50 162.50 670 7,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 Doubled Die Obverse Silver1934 Doubled Die Obverse Silver 45 75 100 115 200 350 -.- -.- 500 800 -.- -.- 1,150 1,750 2,500 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 Heavy Motto Silver1934 Heavy Motto Silver 5.50 5.50 5.50 7 9 12 -.- -.- 25 27 -.- -.- 55 125 200 500 2,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 Light Motto Silver1934 Light Motto Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 15.52 15.64 23 25.30 27.60 33.60 40.25 51.75 78 105 125 225 375 2,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D Silver1934-D Silver 15.29 15.35 15.41 18.40 28.75 72.45 80.50 94.30 138 184 195.50 231.25 268.75 325 500 1,010 5,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D Heavy Motto Silver1934-D Heavy Motto Silver 5.50 5.50 7 10 40 40 -.- -.- 120 150 -.- -.- 250 350 650 950 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1932 25C MS64 NGC. 1932 25C MS64 NGC. MS-65 143.35 Heritage Auctions 27113 NGC
1934 25C Medium Motto MS65 PCGS. 1934 25C Medium Motto MS65 PCGS. MS-65 132.00 Heritage Auctions 25328 PCGS