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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1930 Recessed Date1930 Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 33.35 75.60 86.40 115.20 144 150 162 198 275 450 350 500 531.25 950 740 1,800 1,950 4,200 -.- -.-
1930-S Recessed Date1930-S Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 35.65 75.60 84 110.40 144 156 162 210 300 475 450 600 525 1,250 720 2,400 1,660 6,700 6,270 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1930 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (244/611). PCGS 1930 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (244/611). PCGS AU-58 62.00 Heritage Auctions 28356 ANACS
1930 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1930 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 149.00 Heritage Auctions 21251 Details NGC