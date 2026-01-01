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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1929 Recessed Date1929 Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 33.35 75.60 81.60 105.60 138 156 168 180 250 550 387.50 650 475 1,000 750 2,800 2,150 13,000 -.- -.-
1929-D Recessed Date1929-D Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 36.80 88.80 99.60 115.20 144 156 168 222 300 1,200 400 2,500 525 7,000 860 11,000 6,530 -.- -.- -.-
1929-S Recessed Date1929-S Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 34.50 75.60 87.60 115.20 144 156 174 222 275 550 425 650 500 1,000 810 2,400 1,560 5,750 16,250 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1929 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1929 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27455 ANACS
1929 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1929 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 29359 Details NGC