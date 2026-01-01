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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1928 Recessed Date1928 Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 33.35 76.80 82.80 105.60 126 144 162 180 300 550 425 800 500 2,100 760 6,000 2,150 20,000 -.- -.-
1928-D Recessed Date1928-D Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 44.85 97.20 108 122.40 132 150 174 192 300 2,300 400 4,000 600 8,500 720 30,000 1,950 77,000 -.- -.-
1928-S Recessed Date1928-S Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 34.50 78 92.40 120 144 156 168 222 300 550 400 1,000 575 1,500 910 3,000 1,660 9,000 9,430 -.-
1928-S/S Recessed Date1928-S/S Recessed Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 250 -.- 300 350 400 -.- -.- 600 1,200 1,000 2,000 1,800 3,000 2,500 6,000 4,500 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1928 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/555). PCGS 1928 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/555). PCGS AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 26577 PCGS Genuine
1928 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/536). PCGS 1928 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/536). PCGS AU-55 58.00 Heritage Auctions 22267 ANACS