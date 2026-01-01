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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1927 Recessed Date1927 Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 36.80 75.60 82.80 115.20 150 162 180 210 275 600 400 800 600 1,300 840 2,600 2,830 17,000 -.- -.-
1927-D Recessed Date1927-D Recessed Date -.- 18.40 21.85 27.60 75.90 168 222 240 252 288 330 354 378 425 1,050 500 2,300 710 3,200 1,000 8,000 10,950 -.- -.- -.-
1927-S Recessed Date1927-S Recessed Date 45 36.80 70.15 138 270 810 2,530 2,840 3,410 5,910 6,590 6,910 7,690 11,530 57,000 14,810 110,000 19,690 240,000 22,310 340,000 29,710 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1927 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (136/614). PCGS 1927 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (136/614). PCGS AU-58 89.00 Heritage Auctions 27179 ANACS
1927 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (140/628). PCGS 1927 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (140/628). PCGS AU-58 74.00 Heritage Auctions 23833 ANACS