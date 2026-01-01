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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1926 Recessed Date1926 Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 21.85 23 39.10 76.80 87.60 103.20 150 162 174 192 275 600 350 750 550 2,100 860 4,800 3,930 53,000 11,120 -.-
1926-D Recessed Date1926-D Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 24.15 34.50 56.35 98.40 132 156 186 198 210 240 300 8,500 450 11,000 562.50 26,000 1,150 67,000 4,030 -.- -.- -.-
1926-S Recessed Date1926-S Recessed Date -.- 18.40 19.55 24.15 34.50 126.50 210 228 420 570 630 680 760 1,280 10,000 2,310 16,000 3,090 40,000 4,910 62,000 9,950 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1926-D 25C MS64 PCGS. (2)1926-D 25C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21206 PCGS
1920-S 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1920-S 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23215 Genuine PCGS