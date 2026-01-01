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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1924 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1924 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 18.40 20.70 25.30 33.35 51.75 90 120 138 150 168 186 210 325 600 425 1,200 525 2,200 970 3,800 3,450 35,000 8,450 -.-
1924-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1924-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 49.45 60.95 93.15 138 186 216 234 252 282 294 318 342 425 1,100 525 1,950 660 3,000 840 11,000 1,850 45,000 7,800 -.-
1924-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1924-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 27.60 34.50 46 67.85 174 234 252 270 390 510 570 650 1,110 3,800 1,720 5,000 2,440 8,500 3,310 38,000 9,100 -.- 35,750 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1924 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1924 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27183 Genuine PCGS
1924 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (75/570). PCGS 1924 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (75/570). PCGS AU-58 88.00 Heritage Auctions 22256 ANACS