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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1923 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1923 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 18.40 24.15 29.90 34.50 55.20 93.60 103.20 115.20 150 162 180 216 325 700 425 2,200 575 3,700 780 4,700 1,880 18,000 -.- -.-
1923-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1923-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle 300 318 432 558 800 1,530 2,220 2,340 2,520 2,730 2,850 2,940 3,330 3,970 6,200 4,660 7,500 5,530 10,000 5,910 25,000 7,800 42,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1923 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1923 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21309 Details NGC
1923 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1923 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 168.00 Heritage Auctions 29339 Details NGC