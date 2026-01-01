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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1921 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1921 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle 175 156 204 342 582 790 1,040 1,110 1,180 1,260 1,530 1,710 1,860 2,310 3,800 2,470 5,000 3,000 8,000 4,410 18,000 8,910 85,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1921 25C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1921 25C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7875 Genuine PCGS
1921 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1921 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7491 Genuine PCGS