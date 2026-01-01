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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1920 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1920 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 18.40 21.85 25.30 34.50 54.05 90 104.40 115.20 186 198 210 228 300 600 400 800 600 1,600 970 5,500 3,870 22,000 -.- -.-
1920-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1920-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 83.95 115 143.75 192 270 330 390 420 510 600 660 700 1,230 4,700 1,970 7,700 2,410 16,000 4,190 22,000 7,090 47,000 -.- -.-
1920-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1920-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 21.85 28.75 37.95 50.60 89.70 198 264 300 360 390 420 570 1,030 6,500 1,660 8,200 3,190 30,000 5,590 105,000 8,910 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1920 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1920 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 139.00 Heritage Auctions 25238 Details NGC
1920 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1920 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 49.00 Heritage Auctions 23257 Genuine PCGS