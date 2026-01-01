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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1919 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1919 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 31.05 40.25 49.45 59.80 95.45 120 150 180 210 228 264 270 350 750 500 1,600 690 3,000 1,440 4,000 3,220 15,000 23,210 55,630
1919-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1919-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 79.35 126.50 270 528 710 900 1,050 1,380 1,650 1,710 1,890 2,010 3,060 9,500 4,220 19,500 6,090 48,000 8,220 125,000 10,690 -.- -.- -.-
1919-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1919-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 85.10 115 222 420 610 750 1,170 1,500 1,710 1,860 2,130 2,460 3,160 14,000 5,000 23,000 8,160 62,500 11,000 130,000 18,530 285,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1919 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1919 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27151 ANACS
1919 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (25/563). PCGS 1919 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (25/563). PCGS AU-55 92.00 Heritage Auctions 20705 ANACS