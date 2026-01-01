Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1918 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1918 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 20.70 24.15 27.60 34.50 56.35 96 117.60 126 162 180 192 210 375 600 475 950 660 2,600 1,410 6,000 4,160 19,000 9,530 -.-
1918/7-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1918/7-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 1,550 1,960 3,360 4,260 7,770 9,930 11,550 15,420 19,690 20,310 20,940 23,440 26,560 130,000 48,440 190,000 103,130 -.- 137,500 -.- 193,120 -.- -.- -.-
1918-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1918-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 28.75 36.80 63.25 94.30 138 180 198 222 276 330 360 420 475 950 810 2,700 1,970 6,000 3,090 12,000 5,840 62,000 -.- -.-
1918-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1918-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle -.- 23 27.60 34.50 47.15 75.90 111.60 162 192 240 270 318 336 475 1,900 780 2,700 1,560 13,000 2,940 20,000 3,910 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1918 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. 1918 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. AU-50 79.00 Heritage Auctions 23167 Details NGC
1918 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1918 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27304 NGC Details