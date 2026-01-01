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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1917 Bare Breast1917 Bare Breast 50 24.15 37.95 55.20 85.10 112.70 180 192 210 240 288 318 330 400 600 475 900 750 1,400 1,230 2,800 3,480 6,500 -.- -.-
1917-D Bare Breast1917-D Bare Breast 50 25.30 41.40 70.15 103.50 166.75 222 252 288 300 330 360 390 450 750 550 1,250 940 2,700 1,410 4,150 3,710 8,650 -.- -.-
1917-S Bare Breast1917-S Bare Breast 50 28.75 44.85 78.20 149.50 189.75 228 258 300 312 330 360 408 475 1,400 640 1,800 1,220 3,100 2,030 5,000 6,180 6,500 -.- -.-
1917-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1917-S Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle 35 35.65 57.50 86.25 110.40 155.25 198 216 246 276 294 306 360 425 1,200 630 1,800 1,310 3,200 1,980 9,000 8,750 47,000 -.- -.-
1917-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1917-D Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle 40 41.40 60.95 86.25 126.50 161 192 210 240 258 276 300 348 425 1,100 630 1,800 1,360 5,000 2,310 9,000 5,560 47,000 -.- -.-
1917 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle1917 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle 25 20.70 24.15 27.60 47.15 88.55 120 144 162 174 198 210 240 325 600 375 950 650 1,800 940 3,200 3,030 16,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1917 25C Type One -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1917 25C Type One -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 27446 Details NGC
1917 25C Type One -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1917 25C Type One -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21142 Genuine PCGS