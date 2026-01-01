Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar

Standing proud: MacNeil's Standing Liberty quarter designs

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Could any quarter dollar carry designs more beautiful than Hermon A. MacNeil's Standing Liberty obverse and Flyin...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 H MS-64 MS-64 H MS-65 MS-65 H MS-66 MS-66 H MS-67 MS-67 H MS-68 MS-69
1916 Bare Breast1916 Bare Breast 3,700 3,600 6,570 7,380 8,220 10,980 11,550 11,790 12,300 13,980 15,000 15,690 18,190 20,560 25,000 22,810 28,500 24,190 42,000 34,690 72,000 44,690 195,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1916 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1916 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 3101 Genuine PCGS
1916 25C -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916 25C -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,876.18 Heritage Auctions 3668 NGC Details