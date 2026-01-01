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Barber Quarter Dollar

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Barber Quarter Dollar

Barber quarter's eagle reverse marks nation's might

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

"A wretched failure." Not the best way to start out a new coin series.

After passage of the Mint Act of Sept. 26, 189...READ MORE

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Barber Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Barber Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1913 1913 25 17.25 40.25 115 192 450 480 540 610 680 820 860 910 1,000 1,310 2,410 6,700 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 322 360 390 474 552 730 1,050 1,530 2,030 3,190 9,910 33,130 450 650 850 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750
1913-D 1913-D 11 13.80 16.80 41.40 61.20 110.40 174 210 222 288 330 360 450 575 780 1,190 2,240 6,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S 1913-S 1,000 1,530 2,700 4,830 7,770 10,740 11,580 12,300 12,780 12,990 14,100 14,820 15,540 19,940 23,690 31,560 41,150 68,450 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1913 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1913 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 27237 ANACS
1913 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1913 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 168.00 Heritage Auctions 27248 Details NGC