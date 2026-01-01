Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Barber Quarter Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Barber Quarter Dollar

Barber quarter's eagle reverse marks nation's might

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

"A wretched failure." Not the best way to start out a new coin series.

After passage of the Mint Act of Sept. 26, 189...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Barber Quarter Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Barber Quarter Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Barber Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1901 1901 16 14.40 14.95 24 40.80 69.60 120 144 168 216 234 270 366 425 525 1,140 1,780 12,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 432 510 540 690 950 1,280 1,940 3,130 8,940 -.- 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,500
1901-O 1901-O 50 57.50 110.40 222 420 720 890 950 1,120 1,230 1,380 1,530 1,740 2,720 4,060 5,780 12,710 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S 1901-S 4,000 4,980 9,660 15,300 19,140 28,020 35,340 36,660 37,980 43,020 44,700 47,400 50,100 56,560 70,310 83,130 115,380 177,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1901 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1901 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 109.00 Heritage Auctions 21309 Genuine PCGS
1901 25C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. 1901 25C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. EF-40 46.00 Heritage Auctions 25298 ANACS