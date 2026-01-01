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Barber Quarter Dollar

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Barber Quarter Dollar

Barber quarter's eagle reverse marks nation's might

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

"A wretched failure." Not the best way to start out a new coin series.

After passage of the Mint Act of Sept. 26, 189...READ MORE

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Barber Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Barber Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1896 1896 10 13.80 16.10 26.45 40.80 85.20 150 180 210 270 330 390 420 500 710 1,060 3,320 10,270 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 345 384 420 510 600 810 990 1,410 1,750 3,310 8,190 30,630 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,750 3,250
1896-O 1896-O 50 44.85 96.60 192 348 660 870 930 1,020 1,160 1,230 1,320 1,470 2,220 3,440 6,530 8,420 33,480 42,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-S 1896-S 550 700 1,590 2,370 3,660 5,220 6,450 7,110 8,100 9,300 9,990 10,770 13,310 19,310 21,690 47,500 92,950 120,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1896 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1896 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 174.00 Heritage Auctions 21290 Details NGC
1896 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1896 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 71.00 Heritage Auctions 25687 Genuine PCGS