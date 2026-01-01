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Barber Quarter Dollar

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Barber Quarter Dollar

Barber quarter's eagle reverse marks nation's might

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

"A wretched failure." Not the best way to start out a new coin series.

After passage of the Mint Act of Sept. 26, 189...READ MORE

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Barber Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Barber Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1892 1892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 540 630 810 910 1,410 1,970 3,530 9,720 39,000 450 650 850 1,000 1,250 1,750 2,750
1892 Covered E in UNITED 1892 Covered E in UNITED 10 14 17 30 52.50 82.50 150 -.- 225 250 300 -.- 375 425 450 775 1,150 -.- -.- -.- 400 600 850 1,250 2,250 3,000 5,250
1892 Partially exposed E in UNITED 1892 Partially exposed E in UNITED 10 14.40 15.60 22.80 42 84 120 150 174 216 228 258 288 400 500 750 1,220 3,060 16,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Covered E in UNITED 1892-O Covered E in UNITED 12.50 20 27.50 60 75 125 200 -.- 300 350 375 -.- 500 600 775 1,300 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Partially exposed E in UNITED 1892-O Partially exposed E in UNITED 12.50 16.80 24 50.40 66 110.40 180 204 222 336 360 372 420 550 720 1,410 3,870 10,600 19,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Covered E in UNITED 1892-S Covered E in UNITED 25 40 75 125 200 275 575 -.- 650 675 725 -.- 1,000 1,250 2,100 3,600 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Partially exposed E in UNITED 1892-S Partially exposed E in UNITED 25 32.40 57.60 98.40 168 330 360 468 528 570 660 750 900 1,130 2,090 4,440 9,850 25,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S/S 1892-S/S -.- 50 80 150 225 300 600 -.- 675 750 800 -.- 1,500 2,000 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1892 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1892 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27309 Genuine PCGS
1892 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1892 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23165 ANACS