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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1891 With Motto1891 With Motto 31.05 33.35 34.50 50.60 88.80 156 180 210 240 300 330 510 630 990 1,410 2,560 5,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 With Motto1891 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 480 540 660 840 1,060 1,660 2,340 3,740 12,550 -.- 450 650 900 1,000 1,400 2,150
1891-O With Motto1891-O With Motto 390 680 1,080 1,950 2,520 2,670 -.- 2,940 3,180 3,900 -.- 6,150 10,500 17,400 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-S With Motto1891-S With Motto 31.05 35.65 40.25 48.30 81.60 192 -.- 252 330 360 -.- 480 630 880 1,690 3,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1891 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/609). PCGS 1891 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/609). PCGS AU-50 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23354 ANACS
1891 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1891 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27222 Details NGC