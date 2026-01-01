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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1890 With Motto1890 With Motto 59.80 105.80 155.25 198 300 360 420 510 522 540 600 680 820 1,410 1,840 3,000 5,430 12,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 With Motto1890 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 480 570 660 970 1,220 1,630 2,590 5,430 14,380 -.- 450 650 950 1,000 1,250 2,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1890 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1890 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 336.00 Heritage Auctions 25672 Details NGC
1890 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/155). PCGS 1890 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/155). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 7724 ANACS