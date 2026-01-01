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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1889 With Motto1889 With Motto 186 276 390 480 540 570 660 700 780 820 900 990 1,140 1,310 2,340 3,280 5,490 13,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 With Motto1889 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 510 570 640 860 1,080 1,560 2,090 4,970 12,810 -.- 450 650 900 1,250 1,350 2,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1889 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27547 Details NGC
1889 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/160). PCGS 1889 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/160). PCGS AU-50 423.00 Heritage Auctions 23353 NGC Details