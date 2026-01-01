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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1888 With Motto1888 With Motto 270 300 360 450 540 600 660 710 740 780 850 900 990 1,530 2,190 2,470 6,400 14,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 With Motto1888 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 287.50 330 360 390 480 570 690 1,030 1,190 1,840 2,440 4,450 12,030 -.- 600 850 1,100 1,250 1,500 2,000
1888-S With Motto1888-S With Motto 28.75 31.05 34.50 46 99.60 192 -.- 300 420 450 -.- 540 800 1,590 3,030 6,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1888 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 45531 Details NGC
1888 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1888 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 630.00 Heritage Auctions 91093 Genuine PCGS