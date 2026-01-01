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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1887 With Motto1887 With Motto 300 360 390 540 650 690 720 750 780 840 930 1,050 1,170 1,410 2,560 3,660 6,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 With Motto1887 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 390 510 640 700 950 1,120 1,530 2,160 4,880 11,810 -.- 600 800 900 1,100 1,400 2,150
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1887 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1887 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 675.63 Heritage Auctions 9335 PCGS Genuine
1887 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/95). PCGS 1887 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/95). PCGS AU-50 458.25 Heritage Auctions 7570 PCGS Genuine