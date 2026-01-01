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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1885 With Motto1885 With Motto 192 240 300 570 670 700 750 790 820 860 920 990 1,310 1,910 2,590 3,000 6,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 With Motto1885 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 510 600 750 1,000 1,110 1,470 2,190 4,060 11,560 -.- 450 750 900 1,100 1,400 2,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1885 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 840.00 Heritage Auctions 23294 Genuine PCGS
1885 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1885 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 23419 Details NGC