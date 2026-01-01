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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1884 With Motto1884 With Motto 270 330 510 600 810 860 890 920 960 990 1,030 1,060 1,230 1,410 2,160 4,090 8,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 With Motto1884 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 330 390 480 540 720 960 1,220 1,590 2,030 4,220 12,310 -.- 600 800 900 1,100 1,500 1,850
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1884 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1884 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 552.00 Heritage Auctions 7302 ANACS
1884 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1884 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 600.00 Heritage Auctions 21228 Details NGC