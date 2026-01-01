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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1883 With Motto1883 With Motto 300 330 420 558 680 750 800 830 870 930 1,020 1,110 1,230 1,660 2,340 3,810 7,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 With Motto1883 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 312 360 480 570 630 880 1,080 1,690 1,970 4,780 12,060 29,380 450 650 800 1,100 1,350 2,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1883 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1883 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 456.00 Heritage Auctions 45527 Details NGC
1883 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1883 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 23276 Details NGC