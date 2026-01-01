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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1882 With Motto1882 With Motto 258 330 390 420 510 570 600 630 690 750 820 920 990 1,560 2,340 3,440 5,270 16,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 With Motto1882 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 540 600 690 880 1,160 1,630 2,220 4,450 16,250 -.- 450 650 850 1,100 1,350 3,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1882 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/60). PCGS 1882 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/60). PCGS MS-60 564.00 Heritage Auctions 7310 PCGS Genuine
1882 25C -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 25C -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25196 PCGS Genuine