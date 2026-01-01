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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1881 With Motto1881 With Motto 204 264 288 450 480 570 610 640 670 700 750 900 1,020 1,630 2,090 3,280 6,440 12,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 With Motto1881 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 330 360 390 510 570 720 980 1,140 1,720 2,160 4,840 11,220 -.- 450 700 800 1,000 1,250 2,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1881 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/83). PCGS 1881 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/83). PCGS MS-60 493.50 Heritage Auctions 21214 ANACS
1881 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 576.00 Heritage Auctions 23267 Details NGC