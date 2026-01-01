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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1880 With Motto1880 With Motto 210 240 330 468 540 610 640 670 690 720 750 900 1,110 1,410 2,310 3,340 6,860 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 With Motto1880 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 336 360 384 420 510 600 760 940 1,080 1,440 2,090 4,130 11,410 -.- 450 650 950 1,250 1,500 2,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1880 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1880 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 564.00 Heritage Auctions 7437 NGC Details
1880 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1880 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 45524 Details NGC