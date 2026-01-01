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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1879 With Motto1879 With Motto 180 270 300 462 510 570 610 630 700 750 780 860 960 1,590 2,530 3,090 5,720 19,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 With Motto1879 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- 264.50 300 312 330 360 540 630 720 840 1,030 1,470 2,250 5,140 -.- -.- 600 800 850 1,000 1,250 2,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1879 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1879 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 21228 Details NGC
1879 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 630.00 Heritage Auctions 19117 Genuine PCGS