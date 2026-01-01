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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1878 With Motto1878 With Motto 31.05 33.35 34.50 42.55 98.40 174 198 270 300 330 450 480 600 960 2,190 3,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 With Motto1878 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 318 330 420 540 680 780 890 1,160 1,660 2,160 4,620 18,750 -.- 450 800 850 1,080 1,500 2,000
1878-CC With Motto1878-CC With Motto 46 71.30 138 216 348 420 -.- 630 850 990 -.- 1,230 1,680 2,190 4,280 7,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S With Motto1878-S With Motto 450 570 780 1,440 1,590 1,770 -.- 2,220 2,410 2,560 -.- 4,160 6,060 8,970 11,720 19,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1878 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1878 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 504.00 Heritage Auctions 23109 Genuine PCGS
1878 25C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1878 25C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 150.00 Heritage Auctions 21204 Genuine PCGS