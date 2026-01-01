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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1877 With Motto1877 With Motto 31.05 33.35 34.50 41.40 93.60 162 180 210 270 300 360 420 630 1,020 1,470 2,840 4,910 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 With Motto1877 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 402 420 480 570 690 860 1,190 1,630 2,340 5,560 16,880 -.- 450 700 850 1,150 1,500 2,250
1877-CC With Motto1877-CC With Motto 64.40 80.50 110.40 240 330 360 -.- 510 570 600 -.- 940 1,660 2,190 2,720 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S With Motto1877-S With Motto 28.75 31.05 34.50 43.70 120 168 -.- 210 270 330 -.- 438 540 830 1,380 2,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S/Horizontal S With Motto1877-S/Horizontal S With Motto 36.80 46 105.80 180 300 360 450 510 600 760 870 1,410 2,040 2,470 3,840 17,190 23,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1877 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1877 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 25670 Details NGC
1877 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1877 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 74.00 Heritage Auctions 27217 Details NGC