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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1876 With Motto1876 With Motto 31.05 33.35 35.65 42.55 105.60 180 204 222 300 330 420 450 600 880 1,630 2,530 6,160 9,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 With Motto1876 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 312 360 510 570 690 810 1,000 1,440 2,250 5,430 14,310 -.- 450 800 850 1,000 1,250 2,200
1876-CC With Motto1876-CC With Motto 50.60 89.70 180 234 318 402 -.- 480 522 570 -.- 1,110 1,620 2,380 4,410 6,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S With Motto1876-S With Motto 31.05 33.35 37.95 47.15 86.40 156 -.- 240 330 360 -.- 480 600 870 1,720 3,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1876 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1876 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 139.00 Heritage Auctions 23245 ANACS
1876 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1876 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 150.00 Heritage Auctions 21380 ANACS