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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1875 With Motto1875 With Motto 31.05 33.35 35.65 42.55 93.60 168 192 270 330 360 390 450 600 810 1,840 2,530 6,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 With Motto1875 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 480 540 660 840 1,000 1,780 3,280 6,370 13,130 -.- 450 700 850 1,000 1,750 4,000
1875-CC With Motto1875-CC With Motto 270 360 510 930 1,950 2,310 -.- 3,270 3,570 3,900 -.- 6,530 8,530 10,160 24,380 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S With Motto1875-S With Motto 43.70 56.35 86.25 132.25 210 312 -.- 450 510 610 -.- 840 1,060 1,590 2,780 7,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1851-O H10C Seated Half Dime -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1851-O H10C Seated Half Dime -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 65.00 Heritage Auctions 27223 Genuine PCGS
1875 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (12/253). PCGS 1875 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (12/253). PCGS AU-55 89.00 Heritage Auctions 29719 ANACS